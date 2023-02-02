Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moutzouros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD
Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Moutzouros works at
Dr. Moutzouros' Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8063MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Vasilios Moutzouros, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1346441201
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
