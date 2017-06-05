Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- TX
- Humble
- Dr. Vasishta Patel, MD
Dr. Vasishta Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasishta Patel, MD
Dr. Vasishta Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
- 1 18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 230, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 540-0053
-
2
Texas Unicare Pharmacy2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 101, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 540-0053
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been a patient of Dr Patel's for 20+ years now. He will listen to your problems and he will answer your questions. Seeing this doctor is not a 15 minute in and out kind of thing, you will be at his office for a while and that is because his patients love and trust him. He has patients who come from all over the country and some who even come from other countries. That in and of itself says a lot about him. I personally have no desire to go to a different doctor.
About Dr. Vasishta Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467510990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.