Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulevski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD
Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Gulevski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gulevski's Office Locations
-
1
Caring Neurology77 Schanck Rd Ste B-11, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 515-6155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulevski?
Dr. Gulevski is extremely caring and takes his time explaining! The office staff is extremely helpful and friendly! Absolutely recommend Dr. Gulevski!
About Dr. Vasko Gulevski, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1528011517
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulevski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulevski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulevski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulevski works at
Dr. Gulevski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulevski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulevski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulevski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulevski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulevski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.