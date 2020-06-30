Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD
Overview of Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD
Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Ucsf Prgm/Valley Med Center
Dr. Gardikas' Office Locations
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4010
Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 256-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely I would recommend her she is very caring and takes time to explain to patients.
About Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1881792208
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Prgm/Valley Med Center
