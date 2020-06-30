See All General Surgeons in Clovis, CA
Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Clovis, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD

Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Ucsf Prgm/Valley Med Center

Dr. Gardikas works at Clovis Community Medical Center in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gardikas' Office Locations

    Clovis Community Medical Center
    2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 324-4010
    Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group
    782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 30, 2020
    Definitely I would recommend her she is very caring and takes time to explain to patients.
    — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881792208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucsf Prgm/Valley Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardikas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardikas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardikas works at Clovis Community Medical Center in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gardikas’s profile.

    Dr. Gardikas has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardikas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardikas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardikas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardikas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

