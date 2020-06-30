Overview of Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD

Dr. Vassi Gardikas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Ucsf Prgm/Valley Med Center



Dr. Gardikas works at Clovis Community Medical Center in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.