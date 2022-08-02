Overview

Dr. Vassili Broutski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Riga Medical Academy and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Broutski works at Sutter Health in Brownsville, CA with other offices in Yuba City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.