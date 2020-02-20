Dr. Vassily Mihailoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihailoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vassily Mihailoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vassily Mihailoff, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Mihailoff works at
Locations
Southern Maine Allergy Associates PA28 W Cole Rd, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 284-6114
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So kind and knowledgeable .
About Dr. Vassily Mihailoff, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
