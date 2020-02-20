Overview

Dr. Vassily Mihailoff, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Mihailoff works at Southern Maine Allergy Associates PA in Biddeford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.