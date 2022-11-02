See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Athens, GA
Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Murthy works at Bullock & Mcelhannon Mds in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johnson and Murthy Family Practice
    1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 200A, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-5833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235188954
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Care Sports Med
    • Forest Park Community Hospital
    • Med Coll GA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murthy works at Bullock & Mcelhannon Mds in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Murthy’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

