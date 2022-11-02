Overview

Dr. Vasu Murthy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll GA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at Bullock & Mcelhannon Mds in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.