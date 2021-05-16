See All Plastic Surgeons in Westlake, OH
Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.6 (15)
Map Pin Small Westlake, OH
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD

Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Pandrangi works at University Hospitals Medical Practice - Plastic Surgery in Westlake, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandrangi's Office Locations

    University Hospitals Medical Practice - Plastic Surgery
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2410, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-6196
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Pandrangi Plastic Surgery
    7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C212, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-2725
    University Hospitals Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 4300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-2725
    Southwest General Health Center
    18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    LadyO — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1275648792
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandrangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandrangi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandrangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandrangi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandrangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandrangi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandrangi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandrangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandrangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

