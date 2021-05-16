Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandrangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD
Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Pandrangi's Office Locations
University Hospitals Medical Practice - Plastic Surgery960 Clague Rd Ste 2410, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-6196Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pandrangi Plastic Surgery7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C212, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2725
University Hospitals Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands3909 Orange Pl Ste 4300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 816-2725
Southwest General Health Center18697 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From my initial consultation to my surgery Dr. Pandrangi was excellent. He was kind, gentle, professional and very caring. He took time and answered all my questions. His staff was so very kind and thorough.
About Dr. Vasu Pandrangi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandrangi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandrangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandrangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandrangi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandrangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandrangi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandrangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandrangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandrangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.