Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD
Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Garlapaty works at
Dr. Garlapaty's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garlapaty is very caring.
About Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic, Indian and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garlapaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garlapaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Garlapaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garlapaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garlapaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garlapaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.