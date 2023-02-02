Overview of Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD

Dr. Vasudev Garlapaty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Garlapaty works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.