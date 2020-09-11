See All Nephrologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD

Nephrology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD

Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Bommineni works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA ASSOC OF CENTRAL FLA in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bommineni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Assoc of Central Fla
    685 Palm Springs Dr Ste 1B, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-4447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bommineni?

    Sep 11, 2020
    A very good Doctor. Very knowledgeable, good communications and personable. No negatives at all during my experience over the past 10 years.
    Dale Blake — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bommineni to family and friends

    Dr. Bommineni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bommineni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD.

    About Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770576845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham And Women'S Hospital Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Coney Island Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bommineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bommineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bommineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bommineni works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA ASSOC OF CENTRAL FLA in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bommineni’s profile.

    Dr. Bommineni has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bommineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bommineni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bommineni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bommineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bommineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vasudeva Bommineni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.