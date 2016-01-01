Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhulipala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD
Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Ny Med College
Dr. Dhulipala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dhulipala's Office Locations
-
1
Vasudeva V Dhulipala - MD104 N 3rd St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6327
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhulipala?
About Dr. Vasudeva Dhulipala, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1689601718
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhulipala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhulipala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhulipala works at
Dr. Dhulipala has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhulipala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhulipala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhulipala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhulipala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhulipala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.