See All Gastroenterologists in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (58)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mbbs Grant Medical College University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Dhar works at Windsor Gastroenterology Associates in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Windsor Gastroenterology Associates
    300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 206, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 918-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhar?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr Vasudha Dhar, What a great doctor. She is one of the best doctors I have seen in my life. She suggested me the colonoscopy at the right time and saved me from major complications in future. I have gone for Colonoscopy. I read so much about colonoscopy in internet and I was little nervous on that day and little scarred. She has answered all my queries and made me comfortable. She completed my colonoscopy and explained about it. I strongly recommend Dr Vasudha Dhar for anyone who need best care. She is very competent. You are in safe hands when you are treated by Dr Vasudha Dhar and rest everything will be assured
    Ramesh Nadella, Director IT — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhar to family and friends

    Dr. Dhar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD.

    About Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659574770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Department Of Gastroenterology &amp; Hepatology University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Stamford Hospital/ Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sir J.J. Hospital|The Stamford Hospital/ Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mbbs Grant Medical College University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhar works at Windsor Gastroenterology Associates in East Windsor, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dhar’s profile.

    Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.