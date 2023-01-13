Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mbbs Grant Medical College University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Windsor Gastroenterology Associates300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 206, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 918-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vasudha Dhar, What a great doctor. She is one of the best doctors I have seen in my life. She suggested me the colonoscopy at the right time and saved me from major complications in future. I have gone for Colonoscopy. I read so much about colonoscopy in internet and I was little nervous on that day and little scarred. She has answered all my queries and made me comfortable. She completed my colonoscopy and explained about it. I strongly recommend Dr Vasudha Dhar for anyone who need best care. She is very competent. You are in safe hands when you are treated by Dr Vasudha Dhar and rest everything will be assured
About Dr. Vasudha Dhar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Department Of Gastroenterology & Hepatology University Of Southern California
- The Stamford Hospital/ Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Sir J.J. Hospital|The Stamford Hospital/ Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Mbbs Grant Medical College University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.
