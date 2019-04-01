See All Plastic Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (38)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD

Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Bardakjian works at Cosmetic Surgery Glendale in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bardakjian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vatche B. Bardakjian M.d Inc.
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-4894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Breast Diseases
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Very nice doctor. Answered all my questions. Helpful staff and beautiful new office. Scheduled my procedure for June.
    Sunland , CA — Apr 01, 2019
    About Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386774255
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardakjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardakjian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardakjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardakjian works at Cosmetic Surgery Glendale in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bardakjian’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardakjian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardakjian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardakjian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardakjian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

