Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD
Overview of Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD
Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Bardakjian's Office Locations
Vatche B. Bardakjian M.d Inc.1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-4894
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor. Answered all my questions. Helpful staff and beautiful new office. Scheduled my procedure for June.
About Dr. Vatche Bardakjian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Residency
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
