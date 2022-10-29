Overview

Dr. Vatsal Inamdar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WINTHROP UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Inamdar works at Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.