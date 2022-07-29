Dr. Vatsal Mody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vatsal Mody, MD
Overview
Dr. Vatsal Mody, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Vatsal Haren Mody MD Inc10832 Laurel St Ste 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 477-3015
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for the service that Andrea and Jack provided for my mom during her Lexi Scan at Dr. Mody's office. Andrea was very attentive and concerned for mom's well-being and Jack was very understanding and let me stay with my mom at all times. I definitely don't want anybody else other than Andrea and Jack to ever do a Lexi Scan on my mom. I highly recommend both of them.
About Dr. Vatsal Mody, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083790117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mody has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mody speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.