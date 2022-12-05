Dr. Vatsal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vatsal Patel, MD
Dr. Vatsal Patel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Modesto, CA.
Valley Regional Cancer Center
1316 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 575-5870
Monday-Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Patal provided top-notch kind, empathic, and thorough care. He never rushed an appointment, and made himself available and responsive outside of office hours. It is obvious he is dedicated to his patient's and their care, and I would recommend him without reservation.
English, Spanish
NPI: 1447696745
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Accepts Anthem and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Speaks Spanish.
165 patient reviews with overall rating of 5.0.
