Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD

Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.

Dr. Bhaskaran works at Greater Houston Psychiatric Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Bhaskaran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Houston
    11550 Fuqua St Ste 560, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 922-7333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Have been seeing Dr Bhaskaran since 1992 and she basically saved my life and my family! She’s the best in her profession!
    Yvonne Navarre — Jun 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD
    About Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427040401
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
