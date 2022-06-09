Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaskaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD
Dr. Vatsala Bhaskaran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University.
South Houston11550 Fuqua St Ste 560, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 922-7333
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Have been seeing Dr Bhaskaran since 1992 and she basically saved my life and my family! She’s the best in her profession!
- Psychiatry
- English
- Baylor College Of Med
- Kilpauk Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Dr. Bhaskaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhaskaran accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaskaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskaran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskaran.
