Overview of Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD

Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Shah works at Richard D Stansberry MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.