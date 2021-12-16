Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD
Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Richard D Stansberry MD4301 NW 63rd St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 553-1540
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
12-7-21 There is nothing comforting than knowing your medical needs are of upmost importance. I have complete confidence in every decision by Dr. Vatsala Shah and consider it an honor to receive services from her. At times, Dr. Shah referred me to obtain services form another professional. Dr. Shaw’s peers and fellow medical professionals have disclosed to me Dr. Shaw’s meticulous detail to documentation and as a result they are assured of a complete snapshot of her patients for resolution of medical needs. As recently as yesterday while shopping for Medicare plans, Insurance agents commented to me on her excellent reputation among her patient reviews and insurance carriers for over three years. The staff is always accommodating regardless of the hour or day. Thank you, Dr. Shah, for keeping me safe and healthy for over 25 years. Patsy Gibson
About Dr. Vatsala Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1376535328
Education & Certifications
- O U Medical Center
- Ou Medical Center
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
- Jai Hind College, Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.