Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD

Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery
    2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Cervical Herniated Disc
Headache
Migraine
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Life & Health Ins. Co.
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • One Health
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Vaughan Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730169954
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
