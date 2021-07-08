Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD
Overview
Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Locations
Philadelphia Hospital Associations3001 Walnut St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 386-3556
- 2 170 S Independence Mall W Ste 450W, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 238-1622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for over 5 years. Dr. Graves has helped my skin become so clear!
About Dr. Vaughan Graves, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1386687002
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
