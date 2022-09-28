See All Family Doctors in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD

Family Medicine
2.8 (61)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Dobalian works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center - Jacksonville Beach in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaches Family Medicine
    228 6th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 247-1911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dobalian?

    Sep 28, 2022
    Doctor Dobalian spends time explaining treatment and emphasizes prevention of heart disease stroke and diabetic kidney disease. He truly cares about me and my families long term health
    Mary — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245260199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED|Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vaughn Dobalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobalian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobalian works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center - Jacksonville Beach in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dobalian’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobalian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobalian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

