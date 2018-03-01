Overview of Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD

Dr. Vaughn Whittaker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center.



Dr. Whittaker works at HARLEM HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.