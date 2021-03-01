Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO
Overview of Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO
Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong's Office Locations
Methodist Plaza Ob/Gyn1212 Pleasant St Ste 405, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-4000
Unitypoint Fam Med/Urgent Care6000 University Ave Ste 101, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2600
Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6249Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dejong helped me deliver a successful VBAC when I was told by other Drs I had about a 20% chance of a vbac. Although I ended up delivering at 36 weeks, he was confident in his care and my labor progressed like a textbook with no NICU time. Healthy baby was all I wanted - but I’ll forever be thankful for him allowing me to attempt TOLAC when so many Drs seem unsupportive of VBACs.
About Dr. Vaun Dejong, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093792129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.