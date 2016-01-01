Dr. Vaya Tanamai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanamai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaya Tanamai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vaya Tanamai, MD
Dr. Vaya Tanamai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Dr. Tanamai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tanamai's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (OB/GYN)24411 Health Center Dr Ste 640, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanamai?
About Dr. Vaya Tanamai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689916835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanamai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanamai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanamai works at
Dr. Tanamai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanamai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanamai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanamai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.