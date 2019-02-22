Overview of Dr. Vazgen Artounian, MD

Dr. Vazgen Artounian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDDLETOWN REGIONAL HOSPITAL.



Dr. Artounian works at ACCU CARE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.