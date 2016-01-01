Overview of Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD

Dr. Veassa Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Johnson works at Arnold R. Savage M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.