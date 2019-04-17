Dr. Ved Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ved Aggarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ved Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Ved Aggarwal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Dr. Aggarwal works at
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
Texas Pain Institute - Fort Worth1000 Lipscomb St Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Surgical Hospital At Fort Worth Outpatient Center914 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr A about 6-7 years He has taken such good care of me i have RSD and Fibromyalgia he has always been so concerned about my well being, my pain level, just concerned about me in General. He listend to my concerns. I just really like him. If your looking for a great Dr He's your guy.
About Dr. Ved Aggarwal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1669558136
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aggarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
