Dr. Veda Giri, MD

Medical Oncology
26 years of experience
Dr. Veda Giri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Giri works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bodine Center
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Veda Giri, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1104893759
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
    • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
    • University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Dr. Veda Giri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Giri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giri works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Giri’s profile.

    Dr. Giri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

