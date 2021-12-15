Dr. Panthulu Vedashree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedashree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panthulu Vedashree, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Panthulu Vedashree, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ruskin, FL. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Vedashree's Office Locations
Vedashree Panthulu771 Cypress Village Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 333-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panthulu is a compassionate, devoted physician. She explains everything to our understanding and is more than happy to answer any questions. She literally gave my Husband back his life. Forever grateful
About Dr. Panthulu Vedashree, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Telugu
- 1750510723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Topiwala National Medical College
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedashree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vedashree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedashree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedashree has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedashree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vedashree speaks Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedashree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedashree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedashree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedashree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.