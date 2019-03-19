See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (7)
Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD

Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Augenstein works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Augenstein's Office Locations

    Carolinas Healthcare System
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 19, 2019
    Absolutely, incredible doctor!!! I know I have already submitted an opinion on Dr. Augenstein but, I could not ever put enough words together to express how great she is, and how great she takes care of her patients. She had to go out of state during my recovery but, still called to make sure my recovery was going as expected. I could go on and on about her but, I don’t have the space, so I’ll end with, I would highly recommend her to anyone!!! She is without a doubt, at the top of her game!!
    About Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD

    General Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1962549527
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vedra Augenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Augenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Augenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Augenstein works at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Augenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Augenstein has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Abdominoplasty and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Augenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

