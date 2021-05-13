Dr. Veena Basava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Basava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veena Basava, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with West Penn Hosp/Temple U
Dr. Basava works at
Locations
Sugar Land800 Bonaventure Way Ste 119, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 730-7246Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Basava for several years regarding a very painful hip issue. She is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever met. She is kind, understanding and has gone out of her way to help me on multiple occasions. Can’t say enough great things about her!
About Dr. Veena Basava, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1700195138
Education & Certifications
- West Penn Hosp/Temple U
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basava works at
Dr. Basava speaks Hindi and Telugu.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Basava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.