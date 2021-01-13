See All Oncologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD

Medical Oncology
3.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD

Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Chandrakar works at Veena Chandrakar, MD in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandrakar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Veena Chandrakar Mdpa
    27700 Highway 290 Ste 400, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7738
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 13, 2021
    I've been under Dr. Chandrakar's care for many years now and look forward to my visits. She is a very personable and pleasant to have my office visits with. She is quite knowledgeable in the care that I am receiving and is very thorough in regards to my labs, and diagnosis progress. I'm grateful for her service and commitment to my continued health. Dr. Chandrakars's has also been very thorough regarding responding to the Covid issues with changes to how we enter the waiting room, how we are spaced out in the waiting room etc.
    Mark — Jan 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD
    About Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veena Chandrakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandrakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandrakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandrakar works at Veena Chandrakar, MD in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chandrakar’s profile.

    Dr. Chandrakar has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

