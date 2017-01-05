Dr. Ghai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veena Ghai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Veena Ghai, MD
Dr. Veena Ghai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Ghai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghai's Office Locations
-
1
Heart of Texas Region Mhmr Center110 S 12th St, Waco, TX 76701 Directions (254) 752-3451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghai?
I was prove ledger to be a patient of Dr Ghai'S for 14 years in Temple Tx. She literally gave my life back to me...I would highly recommend Dr Ghai to anyone. Brenda Bootj
About Dr. Veena Ghai, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184687683
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghai works at
Dr. Ghai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.