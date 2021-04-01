Dr. Veena John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Veena John, MD
Dr. Veena John, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. John's Office Locations
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is a caring, warm and extremely knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Veena John, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- NSLIJHS/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital Program
- Christian Medical College
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. John speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
