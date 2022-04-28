Overview of Dr. Veena Kalra, MD

Dr. Veena Kalra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flint, MI.



Dr. Kalra works at Midwest Women Obgyn in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.