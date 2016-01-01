See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in League City, TX
Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD

Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y SOCIALES / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Dr. Kesireddy works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, League City in League City, TX with other offices in Angleton, TX and Galveston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kesireddy's Office Locations

    Utmb Outpatient Practices & Multispecialty
    2660 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 505-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Ft Bendbrazoria Gastroenterology Asoc
    146 E Hospital Dr Ste 205, Angleton, TX 77515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 505-2300
    The University of Texas Medical Branch
    301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 505-2300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Abnormal Thyroid
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Proteinuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Symptomatic Menopause
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407295504
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y SOCIALES / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
