Overview of Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD

Dr. Veena Kesireddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES Y SOCIALES / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Kesireddy works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, League City in League City, TX with other offices in Angleton, TX and Galveston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.