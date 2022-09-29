Dr. Veena Kumaravel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumaravel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Kumaravel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 205, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 238-9696
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On a scale of 1-10, I rate my entire experience 12! From my initial phone discussion with Jermyha Day (Myha), to my procedure experience with Dr. Veena Kumaravel, I was treated as a valued customer with respect, kindness and thorough explanations. Dr. Veena was especially professional, compassionate, detail oriented & kind. She helped my feel comfortable before my procedure and thoroughly explained all her findings and observations. She has already communicated with my primary Dr. The anesthesiologist- John was also very compassionate, professional, thorough and knowledgeable. It is clear that DHC- Digestive Health Centers of Plano is well run, efficient and professional. Again, the best possible experience from insurance, verification to diagnosis!
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366673949
- BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kumaravel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumaravel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumaravel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumaravel has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumaravel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumaravel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaravel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaravel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaravel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.