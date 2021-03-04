Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veena Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Veena Nayak, MD
Dr. Veena Nayak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
Southland Orthopedics/RHU20060 Governors Dr Ste 300, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 283-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got to my visit on time and was seen by Dr. Nayak within 5 minutes of my appointment time. She is a caring doctor who has never rushed through any of my visits. I highly recommend Dr. Nayak if you are need of a rheumatologist.
About Dr. Veena Nayak, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376539106
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayak speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.