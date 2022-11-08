Overview

Dr. Veena Panthangi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr Br Ambedkar Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Panthangi works at St John Medical Center-Masonic in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Tobacco Use Disorder and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.