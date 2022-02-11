Dr. Veena Prabhakar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veena Prabhakar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veena Prabhakar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Prabhakar works at
Locations
-
1
4S Ranch Office16918 Dove Canyon Rd Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (760) 291-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabhakar?
She has been my primary care physician for 15 years, and I wouldn't think of changing. Extremely bright, knowledgeable, caring, thorough and attentive.
About Dr. Veena Prabhakar, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902874761
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Med Center
- Glendale Adventist Med Ctr
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabhakar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prabhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabhakar works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.