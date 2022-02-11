Overview

Dr. Veena Prabhakar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Prabhakar works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.