Dr. Veena Raiji, MD
Dr. Veena Raiji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2117Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Loop Office25 E Washington St Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-4949Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Oak Park Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-8450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Raiji is very concerned about the patients she treats. Dr. Raiji goes out of her way to communicate with the other doctors who are treating health issues that have manifested in an illness in my eyes.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
- George Washington University - Washington, DC
- Harbor Hospital MD
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Raiji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raiji has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raiji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raiji speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raiji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raiji.
