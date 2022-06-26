Overview of Dr. Veena Raiji, MD

Dr. Veena Raiji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Raiji works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

