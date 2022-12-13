Overview of Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD

Dr. Veena Sengupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Parkland Memorial Hospital



Dr. Sengupta works at West Hills Neurology & Neurosurgery in West Hills, CA with other offices in Agoura Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.