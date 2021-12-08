See All Neurologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD

Neurology
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD

Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Subramanian works at Sunrise Medical Group in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subramanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group
    12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-4000
  2. 2
    Neruopro LLC
    260 SW 84th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 361-3116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Seizures
    Frank — Dec 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD
    About Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114991189
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Hospital, Department of Neurology
    Internship
    • Diabetology Clinic, Madras
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veena Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

