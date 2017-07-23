See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Veena Surapaneni, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Veena Surapaneni, MD

Dr. Veena Surapaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Surapaneni works at Veena Surapaneni PA in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Surapaneni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Veena Surapaneni PA
    11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 110, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5206

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 23, 2017
    Dr surapaneni is the best Dr. I have ever been under the care of and I'm 53. She listens to me and she remember things that I said from the previous visit and I don't remember it. She's very knowledgeable in the care that I receive. She treats me for anything that I am going through with my health . She really really listens! I have I have I have been to I have been to so I have been to so I have been to so many I have been to so many DOCTORS DOCTORS! I would highly recommend her to family
    Trina in Cedar Park TX 78613 — Jul 23, 2017
    About Dr. Veena Surapaneni, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veena Surapaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surapaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Surapaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Surapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Surapaneni works at Veena Surapaneni PA in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Surapaneni’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Surapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surapaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surapaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surapaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

