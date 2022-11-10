Dr. Ramakrishnarao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veerakaputra Ramakrishnarao, MD
Overview of Dr. Veerakaputra Ramakrishnarao, MD
Dr. Veerakaputra Ramakrishnarao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ramakrishnarao works at
Dr. Ramakrishnarao's Office Locations
-
1
Rama K Rao234 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 224-9091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramakrishnarao?
My family has been coming to Dr Roa for years. He is very well experienced and knows what he is doing. I will refer to him to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Veerakaputra Ramakrishnarao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1801950514
Education & Certifications
- COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramakrishnarao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishnarao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishnarao works at
Dr. Ramakrishnarao has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakrishnarao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishnarao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishnarao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishnarao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishnarao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.