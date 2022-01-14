Overview of Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD

Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Sheth works at Advanced Eye Care in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Lemont, IL and Oak Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.