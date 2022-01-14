See All Ophthalmologists in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD

Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Sheth works at Advanced Eye Care in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Lemont, IL and Oak Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations

  1
    Advanced Eye Care Sc
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451
  2
    Lemont Office
    15947 W 127th St Ste A, Lemont, IL 60439
  3
    University Retina and Macula Associates, PC
    6320 159th St Ste A, Oak Forest, IL 60452
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Best's Disease
Blepharitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Graves' Disease
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Amyloidosis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic
Macular Dystrophy
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset
Macular Pucker
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy
Nystagmus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Migraine
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Scarring
Retinal Tear
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism
Retinitis Punctata Albescens
Retinoblastoma
Retinohepatoendocrinologic Syndrome
Retinopathic Oxygen Toxicity
Retinopathy
Retinopathy - Anemia - CNS Anomalies
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic
Retinopathy, Pigmentary - Mental Retardation
Retinoschisis of Fovea
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Excellent doctor. Very caring for my mom and has helped her regain her sight.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English, Gujarati and Spanish
    1881806784
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

