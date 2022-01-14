Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veeral Sheth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Advanced Eye Care Sc1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (630) 410-8357
Lemont Office15947 W 127th St Ste A, Lemont, IL 60439 Directions (630) 410-8357
University Retina and Macula Associates, PC6320 159th St Ste A, Oak Forest, IL 60452 Directions (708) 687-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Excellent doctor. Very caring for my mom and has helped her regain her sight.
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
