Dr. Veetai Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veetai Li, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Kaleida Health - Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7386
Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 878-7386
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Li has been my daughters dr since her birth in 1996. He has performed surgery on her 8 times. He is the best. He knows what he is doing and has gotten her through some very puzzling situations. Her shunt failures have never been detected as a result of the typical shunt failure symptoms. He is calm, patient, will spend the time needed to get the job done. He is professional and highly skilled. My daughter feels very comfortable and safe with Dr. li.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Nerve Sheath Tumors and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
