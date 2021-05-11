See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tjong works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1350, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-4444
  2. 2
    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr. Tjong performed two surgeries in 2019 to repair labral hip tears in each hip and correct femoroacetabular impingements in each hip. These are not simple surgeries, as far as surgeries go. The post-operative recovery experience was exactly as communicated. It took 12 months with significant physical therapy (multiple times a week for 9 months), but in the end 100% of the debilitating pain was eradicated and full hip functionality in both hips was restored. Her team was available for all questions during the recovery process and was very helpful. While I agree with other reviews that Dr. Tjong might have a more stark bedside manner, I didn't seek her out for a comforting shoulder; I sought Dr. Tjong out because she is a highly respected and competent surgeon who is among the best at what she does. I would highly recommend her for anybody seeking hip repair and correction surgery.
    Michael — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003201419
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • University Of Toronto Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
