Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vehniah Tjong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tjong works at
Northwestern Medical Group - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1350, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4444
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tjong performed two surgeries in 2019 to repair labral hip tears in each hip and correct femoroacetabular impingements in each hip. These are not simple surgeries, as far as surgeries go. The post-operative recovery experience was exactly as communicated. It took 12 months with significant physical therapy (multiple times a week for 9 months), but in the end 100% of the debilitating pain was eradicated and full hip functionality in both hips was restored. Her team was available for all questions during the recovery process and was very helpful. While I agree with other reviews that Dr. Tjong might have a more stark bedside manner, I didn't seek her out for a comforting shoulder; I sought Dr. Tjong out because she is a highly respected and competent surgeon who is among the best at what she does. I would highly recommend her for anybody seeking hip repair and correction surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University Of Toronto Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tjong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tjong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tjong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tjong works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjong.
