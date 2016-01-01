Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veling Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Veling Tsai, MD
Dr. Veling Tsai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
Caring Ent.103 N Garfield Ave Ste G, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 576-2352
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Veling Tsai, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
