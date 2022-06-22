Dr. Venkata Kottapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kottapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Kottapalli, MD
Dr. Venkata Kottapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Lima Joint Replacement Inc770 W High St Ste 290, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 228-2600
Kindred Hospital Lima730 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 228-3335
- Grand Lake Health System
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kottapalli?
I just had my 3rd colonoscopy with Dr. Kottapalli, he is super nice! I wouldn’t go to anyone else. I love his new location in Lima, easy in and out. While entering from the parking lot I saw Dr. Kottapolli taking a lady, in a wheelchair ,out to her car, he’s hands on. He probably won’t remember the first time I went to Lima for consultation at the hospital, and had a hard time finding my way out of the parking lot, so he walked me out of the building and showed me how to get back to the Main Street. I live in Findlay, so didn’t know my way around Lima. I thought that was so nice of him to take time to give me directions. The staff is so friendly and helpful. They are all so organized and had me in and out so quickly, although living in Findlay I would always go back to them. My daughter, Terri Kuntz, is the one that referred Dr. Kottapolli to me.
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Kottapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kottapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kottapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kottapalli has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kottapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kottapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kottapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kottapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kottapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.